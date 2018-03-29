Governor Phil Bryant appoints Rep. Andy Gipson as Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce

Gov. Phil Bryant announced Thursday that he will appoint Rep. Andy Gipson as Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce.

Gipson will replace Cindy Hyde-Smith, who Gov. Bryant appointed to the U.S. Senate

Gipson’s appointment will be effective April 2. He will serve the remainder of the term through January 2020.

“I am delighted that Andy has accepted the appointment as Mississippi’s next Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce,” Gov. Bryant said. “As a farmer and attorney, he is uniquely qualified to immediately assume the responsibilities of the agency and continue to grow Mississippi’s agricultural economy. Agri-business is our state’s largest industry and Chairman Gipson’s professional and public experience makes him well-suited for this opportunity.”

Gipson has represented House District 77, which encompasses parts of Simpson and Rankin counties, in the Mississippi House of Representatives since 2008. He has served as chairman of the House Judiciary B Committee since 2012 and as chairman of the Ethics Committee since 2016.

“Thank you, Governor Bryant, for this unique opportunity to serve all Mississippians,” Gipson said. “I’m eager to build upon the excellent work Cindy Hyde-Smith has accomplished for Mississippi farmers, and I’ll be actively exploring ways to further strengthen agriculture as the largest industry of our state. I want to see Mississippi agriculture and commerce grow and thrive for the next generation, and you can bet I’ll work hard to reach that goal.”

During his legislative service, Gipson served on the House Agriculture, Appropriations, Ways and Means, County Affairs, Insurance, Municipalities, and Transportation committees, among others. He was treasurer for the Mississippi Legislative Conservation Coalition from 2010-17 and treasurer for the Mississippi House Republican Conference from 2012-16. He was selected this week as the Mississippi Legislative Conservative Coalition’s 2018 Conservative Legislator of the Year.

