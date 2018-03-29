Van crashes into Miskelly's Clearance Center

Officials are cleaning up after a van crashed into the store. Source: WLBT

Pearl police and fire are cleaning up after a van crashed into the Miskelly's Clearance Center on Airport Road.

According to Lt. McGairty with Pearl Police, an 82-year-old woman mistakenly hit the gas and ran into the building.

She is at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

