Van crashes into Miskelly's Clearance Center

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Officials are cleaning up after a van crashed into the store. Source: WLBT Officials are cleaning up after a van crashed into the store. Source: WLBT
PEARL, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Pearl police and fire are cleaning up after a van crashed into the Miskelly's Clearance Center on Airport Road. 

According to Lt. McGairty with Pearl Police, an 82-year-old woman mistakenly hit the gas and ran into the building. 

She is at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

We have a crew on the scene and we will update this story as more information becomes available. 

