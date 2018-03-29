City of Jackson closes 11 bridges for repairs

The issues found with the timber components of each bridge are such that state inspectors have determined that the bridges cannot carry federal minimum weight loads for cars. Source: WLBT

Four more bridges in Jackson are set to temporarily shut down as Jackson city crews work to replace some old wooden supports for sturdier concrete.

This brings the the number of closed bridges in the Capital City to 11. Public Works Director Robert Miller says crews are working to manage the issue.

As of Thursday, only bridge has a set reopen date. The Adkins Blvd/Colonial Circle bridge is set to open Friday, April 7.

However, repair on the 10 other bridges could take anywhere from six to 18 months.

"I am hopeful," said Jackson resident Cindy McMullin. "We've seen great repairs to the road out here. It's a great example of where that one percent tax increase has gone, but when it comes to such abrupt repairs needed, I wouldn't find it unexpected for it to take a little while."

Miller says the number of bridges, availabilities of crews and cost were all factors that are contributing to the extended time frame for construction.

The city is still trying to determine how much these repairs will cost and where that money is going to come from.

The following bridges will be closed:

Eubanks Creek Bridge - Hawthorne Drive between Sherwood Drive and Robin Drive Detour route: Sherwood Drive/Mohawk Avenue to Council Circle to Chickasaw Avenue

Eubanks Creek Tributary Bridge - Cavalier Drive between Old Canton Road and Wood Dale Drive Detour route: Old Canton Road to Ridge Drive/Wood Dale Drive

Hanging Moss Creek Bridge - Woodway Drive between State Street and Manhattan Road Detour route: Manhattan Road to Cedars of Lebanon Road to State Street

Hanging Moss Creek Tributary Bridge - Beasley Road between Livingston Road and Northwest Industrial Parkway Detour route: Livingston Road or Watkins Drive to West County Line Road to Northwest Industrial Parkway

Adkins Blvd. Bridge

Raymond Road. Bridge

Henderson Road. Bridge

Greenwood Avenue Bridge

McDowell Road Bridge

County Club Bridge

South West Street. Bridge

In addition, the Ford Ave entrance to Hawkins Field will be reduced to one lane traffic due to issues found with the timber piles found under the westbound lane.

Inspectors found that the eastbound lane did not have similar issues with timber piles and can remain open. The eastbound lane will be open for traffic in both directions yielding to each other.

The bridge will continue to have a posted weight limit of 5 tons. Motorists and residents are advised to obey the closure signage and utilize detour routes.

