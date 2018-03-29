3 on the Road: Festival of Colors

The Festival of Colors is coming up Saturday and you are invited The Festival is at the Hindu Temple in Flowood.

Let's get item number one out of the way first, the Hindu Temple. It has been in Flowood for a few years and is one of the few things in Mississippi that instantly transports you in your mind to places in the world most of us have only seen in National Geographic. It is stylized after the ancient temples found on the Indian Sub Continent. So to have a temple like this here on Mississippi is fascinating to me.

Now as far as the Festival of Colors, it started out as strictly a Hindu celebration. But like the pageantry surrounding a lot of Christian’s celebrations like Christmas and Easter, anything this much fun quickly becomes cross-cultural. And the people at the Mississippi Hindu Temple think that is an excellent idea.

Sree Vedala is the daughter of the chief priest.

"The Holi Festival is a festival celebrating spring, It’s a festival of color. Hindu mythology tells us a story about how one of the incarnations of the divine principal that we worship, Krishna, killed a demoness called Holika. And Holika represents evil in the world and destruction and because god killed her it’s a festival of honor, honoring the god who killed her and honoring the fact good triumphs over evil," said Sree Vedala.

The main event of the festival of colors are the colors. And just a warning, wear your old clothes.

"We usually throw color around, splash people with paint. It’s really fun. But it’s also a time where we get to honor our gods and goddesses and we get to worship creation," said Sree. "This is open for all people of all communities. Even though it’s not really a Hindu festival anymore, because, thanks to America being a melting pot people are more introduced to the culture. And really, we are trying to be open-minded. We’re trying to say that Hinduism is not just a religion but it’s a way of life. It’s a way of living in harmony with other people and other faiths and recognizing our differences and finding our common grounds."

Mississippi is becoming a lot more pluralistic culturally. And perhaps a better way of getting to know someone and letting them get to know you is not so much to ask what you believe, but to ask, how do you have fun?

The festival is this Saturday the 31st at the Hindu Temple on Vernon Jones Street off Old Fannin Road in Flowood from 11 until 4.

