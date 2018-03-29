Women's Final Four: Mississippi State ready to face Louisville

Mississippi State is in the Women's Final Four for the 2nd straight season. The 36-1 Bulldogs will face an opponent Friday that also has 36 wins.

The Louisville Cardinals are making their first appearance on this stage since 2013. The ACC champions are 36-2 this season. MSU senior guard Blair Schaefer sees an opponent that's very similar to the maroon and white.

"They're a great, well rounded team. They play a lot like us," Schaefer said. "They've very physical, aggressive. They play really good defense. So I feel like they're very similar to us. We have to understand how we make people feel when we get up and pressure them, because that's exactly what they're going to do to us. So we need to understand the other side of it if we're going to be successful tomorrow."

Mississippi State faces Louisville Friday night at 6:00pm. The national semifinal will be televised on ESPN2, streaming online at ESPN3.com.

NCAA Women's Final Four (Columbus, Ohio - Nationwide Arena)

National Semifinals

Friday 6:00pm: Mississippi State (36-1) vs. Louisville (36-2)

- TV: ESPN2

Friday 8:00pm: Connecticut (36-0) vs. Notre Dame (33-3)

- TV: ESPN2

National Championship

Sunday 6:00pm: MSU/Louisville winner vs. UConn/ND winner

- TV: ESPN