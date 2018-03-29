Women's Final Four: Mississippi State practices Thursday in Ohio

Mississippi State is a day away from playing in their 2nd straight Women's Final Four. The Bulldogs spent Thursday practicing and meeting the media in Columbus, Ohio.
The maroon and white are a #1 seed, 36-1 this season, and a national title contender since November. That's quite different compared to where MSU was in their 2017 run to Dallas. Head coach Vic Schaefer feels his squad has embraced the target on their back.
"When you're the underdog, there's a little different approach than when you come in," Schaefer said. "We're obviously going to play a great Louisville team, but we're not playing a team that's won 111 games in a row. But with this team, I think they've been here, they understand what's coming. We have a tremendous amount of respect for Louisville. We have a great understanding of what they present, and the problems and challenges they bring."
Rachel Richlinski is in Columbus covering the Bulldogs. You can follow her on Facebook and Twitter.
NCAA Women's Final Four (Columbus, Ohio - Nationwide Arena)
National Semifinals
Friday 6:00pm: Mississippi State (36-1) vs. Louisville (36-2)
- TV: ESPN2
Friday 8:00pm: Connecticut (36-0) vs. Notre Dame (33-3)
- TV: ESPN2
National Championship
Sunday 6:00pm: MSU/Louisville winner vs. UConn/ND winner
- TV: ESPN
