Yazoo County residents clean up after Wednesday storms

Wednesday's storms had many people under the gun for several hours and folks in parts of central Mississippi spent much of Thursday cleaning up. Source: WLBT

Almost 12 hours after a storm passed through the Shipp Road community, crews were working on a house that had it's roof blown off in the middle of the night.

Wednesday night's storm came through, ripping off the tin and exposing the inside of the home to the elements.

"We just heard a loud noise, then heard glass breaking," said Jeff Ward. " [We] went and got in the safe room, heard the roof come off, glass break and water coming in."

"We got the tornado warning about 6:00 yesterday afternoon," explained Yazoo County Emergency Management Director Jackson Willingham. "We were under a tornado warning in Yazoo County for an hour and 45 minutes from two different warnings. It was pretty intense and rain and the electrical storm was very intense."

Throughout the county, there were numerous trees down and power lines on the ground.By mid-morning, it was neighbor helping neighbor remove the debris.

There were several sheds and other agricultural buildings banged up in the high winds, but there were no injuries reported.

"I must give the National Weather Service credit," said Willingham. "We had these warnings well in advance of what we normally do. They did a great job of keeping everybody aware."

