High winds and heavy rains take toll on trees and homes in the metro

During the height of the storms and even afterward, there were some harrowing moments for some Jackson residents. Source: WLBT

High winds and heavy rains took a toll on trees and some homes in the metro.

One Howell Street home bears the scars of the system that rolled through the area Wednesday.

A man, who reportedly lives in the home in the 1300 block of Howell Street, said several people were on the porch when the tree beside the house split and fell onto the house.

Those on the porch witnessed the giant limbs slam onto the front of the house. Others were inside as the limbs crashed through the roof.

It was a terrifying experience, but we are told no one was hurt.

In south Jackson, the violent winds and rain uprooted a tree on Revere Street near Teresa Drive Wednesday night.

"We peeped, you know, it was dark," said Lillie Mae Woods. "The lights went out."

The tree fell across the lawn and blocked the street, taking down power lines. City crews removed the large branches from the street the next morning.

Woods and her daughter were home when the sound of her neighbor's tree startled them.

"I just heard the master you know. The tree just came out," said Woods. "It just went 'boom' like that you know. We were wondering what it was at first and then I looked out and saw the tree, the big old tree."

Thursday morning, not far away on Charleston Avenue and Woody Drive, there were frightening moments for the drivers of two JPS school buses.

The buses almost drove into dangling power lines. No children were on board.

The storms battered trees that caused some damage to homes in the metro. Thankfully there were no reported injuries.

Hinds County E.O.C. Director Ricky Moore said a few trees fell in the county partially blocking roads. They were removed by volunteer firefighters shortly after the storms moved through the area.

Moore received no reports of major issues or injuries.

