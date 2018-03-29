Gun fired on school campus

A 21-year-old man is accused of firing a gun at a north Mississippi high school.



Local media report that Cole Breazeale of Eupora was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after the Wednesday shooting at Eupora High School.



No one was injured.



It's unclear if Breazeale has a lawyer to speak for him.



Webster County sheriff's deputies say Breazeale rode to the school on a dirt bike and fired several shots near the school's band hall. Dispatchers say shell casings were found on the road near the school.



Sheriff Tim Mitchell says Brezeale was found hiding in bushes near his grandmother's home. Family members say officers also confiscated a dirt bike.



Webster County sheriff's investigator Landon Griffin says the inquiry has been turned over the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.



(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)