Thunderstorms add to flooding concerns in Warren County

Wednesday's storms dumped lots of unwanted rain in Warren County areas already inundated with water from the Mississippi River and backwater flooding. Source: WLBT

Wednesday's storms dumped lots of unwanted rain in Warren County areas already inundated with water from the Mississippi River and backwater flooding.

“There is much water up here,” said Warren County resident Michael Brown.

Brown is fed up with flooding as water has been inching toward his property in Warren County for more than a month. He says the storms that rolled through Wednesday added to the flooding nightmare.

“At 10:00 last night, I had to put my water out and then at 4:00 this morning I was pumping again to keep my house from flooding," said Brown. "If this levee wasn't here, water would be in my office.”

Brown is one of many residents dealing with floodwaters for more than a month from The Mighty Mississippi and Backwater flooding from the Delta region.

“We are seeing some relief on the river side as the Mississippi and Yazoo Rivers go down," said Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace. "The water you see behind me now is backwater. It's behind the levee system.”

Sheriff Pace says although the floodgates are open, the water is slowly receding and every downpour is a set back as the county tries to dry out.

“There is obviously a lot for the property owners that are affected," said Pace. "The homes, businesses that are affected and inundated.”

Folks in this county are now praying for floodwaters to go, so they can get back to some normalcy.

“Well, we are in the dirt business and the farming business and we can't do anything," added Brown. "Our equipment is high as we can get. We are just paralyzed.”

