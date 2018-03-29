Governor Bryant names Rep. Andy Gipson new Agriculture Commissioner

Governor Phil Bryant has named Representative Andy Gipson as the new state agriculture commissioner. Gipson will replace Cindy Hyde-Smith who was given the U.S. Senate appointment last week.

Andy Gipson wears many hats. Of them, he's owned and managed a cattle operation in Simpson County for more than 20 years and a tree farm since 2004. Now, he's adding a new title.



"Mississippi's new agriculture and commerce commissioner, the honorable Andy Gipson," said Governor Phil Bryant.



Gipson is energized to build on the foundation already laid by Cindy Hyde-Smith.



"I want to see us grow the pie. Let the pie grow of agriculture," Gipson noted. "Not regulate it too much, not put it out of business, not shrink it but to grow it."



Among his goals, making quick work of hiring a new executive director of the state fairgrounds. The position has been vacant since the fall. He'll also oversee the building of the new Trade Mart and hopes to see growth for next fall's state fair. But he's not planning to stay confined to an office.



"During the growing season of 2018, I and my wife and kids or however many of them want to go are going to load up in my pickup truck and drive and conduct a 2018 Mississippi farm tour. I want to travel this state. I want to meet with working farmers," said Gipson.



Gipson has served in the Mississippi House since 2008 where he championed issues like gun-rights and stricter abortion laws. He says he'll take that passion and those conservative values to his new role.



"I am a conservative," he said. "I will govern in the executive branch as a conservative and try to get government out of the way so that people can make their own choices and the economy of agriculture can grow successfully."



Gipson is also an attorney and pastor of Gum Springs Baptist Church in Braxton.

He will serve as Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner for the remainder of Hyde-Smith's term which ends January 2020. The seat will be up for grabs in the 2019 statewide elections.

