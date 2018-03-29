PSC charges 19 telemarketers for no-call violations

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Thursday that the PSC has charged nineteen telemarketers for violating Mississippi’s No-Call law.

The PSC’s investigation found that these companies made 236 illegal calls to Mississippians. Should these entities be found to have violated the No-Call law, they are subject to a $5,000 per call fine; totaling $1,180,000.

Notices of alleged violations have been recently filed against the following companies:

Midland Credit Management, Inc., San Diego, California

Cardston Direct, Phoenix, Arizona

Call Creator Plus, Santa Monica, California

Lead Transfers, LLC, Tallahassee, Florida

Student Aid Consulting Service/SDR, LLC, Gardena, California

NSAC/National Student Aid Care, Downey, California

Medsupps Solutions, Coconut Creek, Florida

Michael O’Hare, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Loud Cloud Nine, LLC, West Palm Beach, Florida

American Getaways, LLC, Delray Beach, Florida

First Class Development, Olympia, Washington

Premier Marketing Services of FL, Boca Raton, Florida

Telesero, LLC, Buffalo, New York

Direct Auto Warranty, Del Ray Beach, Florida

Hola Maria, Corp., Miami, Florida

Internet Brands, Inc., El Segundo, California

Vehicle Protection Specialists, Irvine, California

High-Tech Auto Protection, LLC, Ontario, California

Global One American Solutions, Margate, Florida

“We are committed to charging every, single predatory telemarketer that violates the No-Call law. Mississippians deserve to have their privacy protected. This action sends a message to these companies and others that if you invade the privacy of our citizens, the PSC is coming after you,” said Commissioner Presley.

Presley encouraged Mississippians to download the PSC’s new smartphone app, which can be found by searching “PSC No-Call” in the iTunes App Store or Google Play Marketplace. The app allows citizens to immediately report calls to the PSC from their cell phones.

Also, landline phones can be registered at www.psc.state.ms.us or by calling Commissioner Presley’s office at 1-800-637-7722.

