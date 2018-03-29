Jackson Police Department adding patrol units downtown

The Jackson Police Department is looking to increase its ranks. Source: WLBT

Beginning Monday, the Jackson Police Department is starting a patrol unit downtown.

JPD spokesman Sergeant Roderick Holmes says the officers assigned will provide a daily law enforcement presence to prevent crime and give prompt assistance when necessary.

The officers will also interact with those who live, work and visit downtown. They will conduct foot patrols, and later use patrol bicycles.

Holmes adds JPD is excited to provide this service to the downtown area and remains dedicated to maintaining a safe environment for all.

