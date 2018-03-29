New prescription bill: Regular price or co-pay

What if I told you when you go to a pharmacy to pick up your prescription sometimes your co-pay is more expensive than its cash value but your pharmacist can't tell you. Well, that's all about to change.



"Pharmacists are starting to fight back. They are saying enough is enough not just in Mississippi but all over the country," said Mississippi Independent Pharmacies Association Executive Director Robert Dozier.



Dozier, along with the pharmacies have been working with the state to pass a piece of legislation that will put the customer first.

"Like I said, this is truly a consumer-friendly bill. It helps the patient more than anybody else," added Dozier.



On July 1st, pharmacists will finally be 'allowed' to offer customers less expensive options to pay for their medications.



"What we're trying to do here is shed some light and some transparency on this unfair business practices by the pharmacy benefits managers, said Dozier.



I met Kevin Thomas as he was picking up his prescription at Beeman's pharmacy in Flowood. When I told him about the new law he thought it was a great idea.

"I think it would be an awesome option for the pharmacy to be here to tell you about your co-pay and other options that you wouldn't normally know about," said Thomas.



Like all of the people I spoke with today, he assumed pharmacist already did this. Many of the Independent pharmacies said their priority is to help their customers. Courtney Silas is a pharmacy technician at Beemans and she is all about the new bill.

"I'll be willing to help you out and match it for my cost. That way everybody is still breaking even," said Silas. "You're helping the customer benefit and the pharmacy."

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.



