3 injured, 1 dead in Copiah Co. overnight shooting

Thomas Circle in Crystal Springs where a homicide took place Thursday night. Source: WLBT Thomas Circle in Crystal Springs where a homicide took place Thursday night. Source: WLBT
COPIAH COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

An overnight shooting in the Thomas Circle area of Copiah County has left two people injured and one dead. 

Police Chief Chris Palmer has identified the suspect as Luther Rhymes who got into a fight with his girlfriend and another man.

Chief Palmer said Rhymes then shot and killed 48-year-old Roger Darnell Jenkins of Jackson, who police did not realize had been shot until his body was found in the front yard this morning. He also shot his girlfriend in the face and in the back.

While shooting at the two victims, he accidentally shot himself in the side.

Both Rhymes and his girlfriend are at the hospital being treated for their injuries. Their statuses are unknown at this time. 

According to police, he has not been charged at this time.

Copiah County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating the homicide.

