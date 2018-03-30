Hinds Co. sheriff back at work after cancer diagnosis - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Hinds Co. sheriff back at work after cancer diagnosis

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
Connect
Sheriff Victor Mason has been undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with prostate cancer Source: WLBT Sheriff Victor Mason has been undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with prostate cancer Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Questions have been circulating about the health of Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason for several weeks while he's been away from his office and out of the public eye.

Sheriff Mason confirmed Friday that he's been diagnosed with prostate cancer. His doctors say they caught it in time and were able to remove it.

He's been undergoing chemotherapy and had to step away from work for several weeks during treatments.

He should learn if he’s cancer free next month.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly