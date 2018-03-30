Hinds Co. sheriff back at work after cancer diagnosis

Sheriff Victor Mason has been undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with prostate cancer Source: WLBT

Questions have been circulating about the health of Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason for several weeks while he's been away from his office and out of the public eye.

Sheriff Mason confirmed Friday that he's been diagnosed with prostate cancer. His doctors say they caught it in time and were able to remove it.

He's been undergoing chemotherapy and had to step away from work for several weeks during treatments.

He should learn if he’s cancer free next month.

