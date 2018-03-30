Warren Co. pastor charged for sex crimes involving two teens - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Warren Co. pastor charged for sex crimes involving two teens

Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
The alleged crimes involve two separate victims between the ages of 14 and 16. Source: Warren Co. Sheriff's Dept.
WARREN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A Warren County pastor has been arrested and charged for sex crimes involving two teenagers.

48-year-old Troy Anthony Piccaluga has been charged with two counts of statutory rape and one count of sexual battery. The crimes involve two separate victims between the ages of 14 and 16.

Piccaluga appeared before a judge Friday morning. Bond was denied.

Piccaluga is a pastor at at least two churches in the Warren County area.

