Malik Newman reflects in San Antonio ahead of Final Four

A Jackson native is on the biggest stage in college basketball. Malik Newman practiced and met the media Friday as Kansas prepares for the Final Four. The Jayhawk sophomore has averaged 21 points per game in the NCAA Tournament.

Newman's 32 point effort this past Sunday fueled KU to San Antonio. Malik's last two games before March were anything but stellar: 9 points against Texas, 7 in the regular season finale against Oklahoma State. This milestone month for the Callaway alum doesn't happen without looking in the mirror.

"I definitely had to do some soul searching and figure things out. I did a good job of that," Newman said. "I think the struggle helped me for today, for the position that I'm in. Without that struggle, I had never seen adversity or anything like that. So I probably would have thought life was all about nothing but good things. I'm glad I went through it, I'm glad I was able to get through it. I'm happy that I am in the place that I am right now."

Kansas will face Villanova Saturday at 7:49pm. The game will be televised on TBS.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.