NWS says a tornado touched down in Castlewood Wednesday night

The National Weather Service says an EF0 tornado touched down Wednesday in the Castlewood Community and downed a couple of trees.

The tornado, with peak wind of 75 mph, was 50 yards wide and stayed on the ground for 1.68 miles.

The tornado began near the intersection of Branbury Court and Rusk Road. It traveled east across the Castlewood golf course, where it snapped a hardwood tree and also uprooted a tree.

It continued moving east just south of Castlewood Blvd snapping limbs along the way and ended just past Willow Grand Circle, where it snapped some more limbs and also threw a trampoline into the trees.

on the EF scale, an EF0 tornado is between 65 & 85 mph.

