3 on the Road: Santa Collection

There is a fun collection in Collins. And it is a collection that tends to bring out the best in us. Because you have to be good around Santa. So how much better would you be when there are 6000 Santa’s in the room!

The 6000 Santa’s are confined to a single room in Linda Sokovick’s house for right now. If she and her mother, Norma Jean Clinton collect any more they may spill over into the rest of the house.

There are big Santas and small Santas and Santas wearing green, glass Santas. And every imaginable kind. But it all started with just one Santa. Linda points to one in particular,

“This one I made when I was in the 9th grade," said Norma Jean. "So that’s the oldest one.”

And it was this one that started all of the rest. Norma Jean collected at first and when there were too many for her house, she brought them to Linda. And it has been a joint venture since then, seeking out Santa’s where they may be found, not so much for the sake of Christmas, but for the challenge of finding them and for the camaraderie.

“Thrill of the hunt maybe. It really is something we all do together, Linda. "We just all know that we are all looking for Santa Clauses and so we find them everywhere. I don’t know it’s just something that’s…I have to look for. I bought three this week at the Good Will.”

The Santas in the collection are like people in general. We’re all people but you hardly ever find two who look alike. Same here. They are all amazingly different to all be the same thing.

“Well, they, each one of them, have a different expression on their face," said Norma Jean. "And I like that about them.”

And as if the 6000 Santa’s in the room weren’t enough, there’s a special pair of glasses that, when you look through them, every light on the Christmas Tree becomes another Santa.

So, Linda’s mother, Norma Jean, passed the Santa collection to Linda. And there will inevitably come a time when the collection will need to be passed along again. What then?

“Neither one of my kids will take it. They don’t have room," said Linda. "So after, I don’t know what will happen to it. I guess I’ll…they’ll…It’s their problem, Isn’t it?”

Well Ho, Ho, Ho to them!!

