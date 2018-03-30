Legendary anchor Marsha Thompson ends decades long career at WLBT

She and her family moved back to Jackson in 2006 when she came back to WLBT as an Investigative Reporter and finally back to the 6 pm anchor desk. Source: WLBT archives

On Friday March 30, Marsha Thompson ends her decades long career at WLBT.

Marsha has been a cornerstone on the WLBT anchor desk and as a hardnosed journalist in the Jackson market for 47 years. She began her career at WLBT in 1971 when she was hired to work in Public Affairs.

She did some on-air work, delivering information from the community calendar, which then got the attention of the News department.

She worked her way up to the anchor desk, starting off in the mornings in the early 70's (when it was just 15 minutes long!) and even did weather at 10 pm. In November 1980, she moved to the 6 pm newscast for the station's first newscast with two anchors. Her co-anchor was Walter Saddler until 1984, followed by our beloved Howard Ballou.

In the late 1980’s, Marsha was the News Director for a time before returning to the anchor desk.

Marsha moved with her late husband to Atlanta in 2003 where she worked at the FOX O&O as a producer. She and her family moved back to Jackson in 2006 when she came back to WLBT as an Investigative Reporter and finally back to the 6 pm anchor desk.

In addition to her on air work, Marsha was given the 2008 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award for her weekly series called MOST WANTED. Then FBI Director Robert Mueller presented her with the award in Washington, DC.

Over the years, other assignments have ranged from presidential visits to space shuttle launches to legislative stories. Marsha has traveled abroad to Egypt, Russia and France, bringing home stories about upcoming international art exhibits destined for the City of Jackson.

Marsha has received numerous distinguished awards for her reporting and anchoring, including the NAACP Fannie Lou Hamer award and special service award from the Mississippi Commission for Prevention of Child Abuse. She was also named as Investigative Reporter of the Year by the Mississippi Associated Press in 1998.

In 2001, Marsha was formally commended by Mississippi State Medical Association for her outstanding work and her contribution to health care in the State of Mississippi. She had the prestigious honor to be selected as a 2001 Olympic torchbearer for Mississippi and carried the Olympic flame in Biloxi as it made its way across U.S. soil.

She is also a member of the Mississippi Broadcasters Hall of Fame and past President of the Mississippi Press Broadcasters Association.

"For years, my life has revolved around everyday Mississippians trusting me to tell their stories," said Marsha. "This has been dream come true career and I owe it all to you! There is one special person that I am deeply indebted to. In the early 70's, when this station began eliminating barriers, Nehemiah Flowers gave this freckle faced young woman who loved to write a big break! Nehemiah along with so many others helped me climb the mountain. Now I get to enjoy the view. Thank you for a lifetime of memories."

Congratulations to Marsha on a fantastic career at WLBT!

