Women's Final Four: MSU beats Louisville 73-63 in OT, advances to national title game

For the 2nd straight season a Bulldog hit a big shot for Mississippi State in the Women's Final Four. Roshunda Johnson's three in the final seconds forced overtime. MSU held on to beat Louisville 73-63 Friday night. Victoria Vivians led the way with 25 points. Teaira McCowan set a record for rebounds in a NCAA Tournament, along with rebounds in a Final Four game. She grabbed 25 rebounds to go along with 21 points. Big T also played all 45 minutes.

The Bulldogs will face either UConn or Notre Dame Sunday at 6:00pm in the national championship game.

Teaira McCowan is IronWoman

- 25 rebounds (Final Four record)

- 21 points, 3 blocks, 2 assists

- Played ALL 45 minutes as Mississippi State punches ticket to national title game.https://t.co/8Elax0MJd6 #HailState pic.twitter.com/9PaakLo8Ad — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) March 31, 2018

HOLY MOLY!!!!!!



RO WITH THE 3 AND WE ARE GOING TO OT!!!!!! — Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) March 31, 2018

NCAA Women's Final Four (Columbus, Ohio - Nationwide Arena)

National Semifinals

Friday 6:00pm: Mississippi State (36-1) vs. Louisville (36-2)

- TV: ESPN2

Friday 8:00pm: Connecticut (36-0) vs. Notre Dame (33-3)

- TV: ESPN2

National Championship

Sunday 6:00pm: MSU/Louisville winner vs. UConn/ND winner

- TV: ESPN

