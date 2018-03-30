Women's Final Four: MSU beats Louisville 73-63 in OT, advances to national title game

For the 2nd straight season a Bulldog hit a big shot for Mississippi State in the Women's Final Four. Roshunda Johnson's three in the final seconds forced overtime. MSU held on to beat Louisville 73-63 Friday night. Victoria Vivians led the way with 25 points. Teaira McCowan set a record for rebounds in a NCAA Tournament, along with rebounds in a Final Four game. She grabbed 25 rebounds to go along with 21 points. Big T also played all 45 minutes.
The Bulldogs will face either UConn or Notre Dame Sunday at 6:00pm in the national championship game.
Teaira McCowan is IronWoman— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) March 31, 2018
- 25 rebounds (Final Four record)
- 21 points, 3 blocks, 2 assists
- Played ALL 45 minutes as Mississippi State punches ticket to national title game.https://t.co/8Elax0MJd6 #HailState pic.twitter.com/9PaakLo8Ad
OH.— NCAA Women's BKB (@ncaawbb) March 31, 2018
MY.
GOODNESS. pic.twitter.com/AHcGiYqktX
HOLY MOLY!!!!!!— Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) March 31, 2018
RO WITH THE 3 AND WE ARE GOING TO OT!!!!!!
NCAA Women's Final Four (Columbus, Ohio - Nationwide Arena)
National Semifinals
Friday 6:00pm: Mississippi State (36-1) vs. Louisville (36-2)
- TV: ESPN2
Friday 8:00pm: Connecticut (36-0) vs. Notre Dame (33-3)
- TV: ESPN2
National Championship
Sunday 6:00pm: MSU/Louisville winner vs. UConn/ND winner
- TV: ESPN
