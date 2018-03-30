Women's Final Four: MSU beats Louisville 73-63 in OT, advances t - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Women's Final Four: MSU beats Louisville 73-63 in OT, advances to national title game

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Source: ESPN2 Source: ESPN2

For the 2nd straight season a Bulldog hit a big shot for Mississippi State in the Women's Final Four. Roshunda Johnson's three in the final seconds forced overtime. MSU held on to beat Louisville 73-63 Friday night. Victoria Vivians led the way with 25 points. Teaira McCowan set a record for rebounds in a NCAA Tournament, along with rebounds in a Final Four game. She grabbed 25 rebounds to go along with 21 points. Big T also played all 45 minutes.

The Bulldogs will face either UConn or Notre Dame Sunday at 6:00pm in the national championship game.

NCAA Women's Final Four (Columbus, Ohio - Nationwide Arena)

National Semifinals

Friday 6:00pm: Mississippi State (36-1) vs. Louisville (36-2)

- TV: ESPN2

Friday 8:00pm: Connecticut (36-0) vs. Notre Dame (33-3)

- TV: ESPN2

National Championship

Sunday 6:00pm: MSU/Louisville winner vs. UConn/ND winner

- TV: ESPN

