Rankin County students march in honor of 50th anniversary of slaying of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
If you're addicted to watching Netflix, there's a job that will pay you to binge-watch their original programming.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.More >>
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.More >>
A drawing for $521 million was conducted Friday night for the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever.More >>
A drawing for $521 million was conducted Friday night for the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever.More >>
The officer who fired the shots that killed Alton Sterling has been fired, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul confirmed Friday.More >>
The officer who fired the shots that killed Alton Sterling has been fired, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul confirmed Friday.More >>
Seventy-two people were rounded up during Slick John, a 4-day operation targeting human trafficking and prostitution in Shreveport. Here are the names and some of the photographs of those arrested.More >>
Seventy-two people were rounded up during Slick John, a 4-day operation targeting human trafficking and prostitution in Shreveport. Here are the names and some of the photographs of those arrested.More >>
A Chinese space station will likely crash to earth this weekend, but the odds of it hitting anybody are substantially longer than winning the lottery.More >>
A Chinese space station will likely crash to earth this weekend, but the odds of it hitting anybody are substantially longer than winning the lottery.More >>
All lanes of I-26 West have reopened Spartanburg County Friday morning following multiple crashes, one of which was deadly.More >>
All lanes of I-26 West have reopened Spartanburg County Friday morning following multiple crashes, one of which was deadly.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>
A family in China thought they were raising a cuddly, family dog. However, as the "dog" grew up, Duan and her family started to feel as if something wasn't right.More >>