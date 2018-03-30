State high school press association gives St. Joe’s newscast top award

St. Joseph Catholic School students took home 31 awards from the state high school journalism convention – including one naming Bruin News Now the best high school newscast for the second straight year.

The state honors follow another earlier this month from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association at Columbia University in New York. The CSPA gave St. Joe’s student newspaper The Bear Facts a Silver Crown award, naming it one of the 49 best high school newspapers.

St. Joseph Catholic School provides students in Grades 7-12 a rigorous college preparatory education grounded in the teachings of the Catholic church. The school is in Madison.

High school journalism is among several electives available for students in Grades 9-12.

Besides The Bear Facts, journalism students also produce a yearbook The Shield, a weekly video newscast Bruin News Now and live sports coverage on Bruin Sports Radio – which is webcast live online as well as live on WJXC Jackson, Mississippi Catholic Radio, 107.9.

Thirty-two St. Joe journalism students attended the 2018 MSPA Convention all day Tuesday, March 27, on the University of Mississippi campus.

While there, students attended sessions led by experts on photojournalism, print journalism, and broadcast journalism. They ended the day with an awards program celebrating and honoring student work in high school newspapers, website and broadcast news.

St. Joe’s biggest award was for Best Newscast. This was the second straight year Bruin News Now took the top award in a field that featured much larger public schools from across the state.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.