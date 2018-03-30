Jackson State falls to FGCU in series opener

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Jackson State opened a weekend series against Florida Gulf Coast Friday night, both teams leading their respective conferences.
The Tigers cut it to 4-3 in the 6th but the Eagles tack on 2 in the late innings to win 6-3.
JSU falls to 17-8 overall. Game 2 of the series is Saturday at 3:00pm.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.