Jackson State falls to FGCU in series opener - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson State falls to FGCU in series opener

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Jackson State opened a weekend series against Florida Gulf Coast Friday night, both teams leading their respective conferences.

The Tigers cut it to 4-3 in the 6th but the Eagles tack on 2 in the late innings to win 6-3.

JSU falls to 17-8 overall. Game 2 of the series is Saturday at 3:00pm.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly