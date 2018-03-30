Thriving Survivors celebration held in Jackson

It was a night for breast cancer survivors to shine in the limelight.

Thriving Survivors celebrated by the Susan G. Komen Foundation in Jackson and Race for the Cure.

Among the survivors, Molly May, Metro Jackson Race for the Cure Honorary Chair.

May has also been a contestant at the Miss Mississippi Pageant. She has dedicated her life, like so many of those at Friday night's celebration, to promote early detection and being an advocate.

"My mom was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer when I was 8 years old, but she's now a 15 year survivor. And then 11 years later I was diagnosed and I underwent a double mastectomy when I was 19. So it's something I'm very passionate about", said Molly May.

Chuck Head, Kroger District Manager said, "I would like to thank the customers of our Kroger Stores for their donations. As of today we've donated right at $24,000 to Susan G. Komen through their efforts."

According to Race for the Cure organizers May is the youngest person in Mississippi to undergo a double mastectomy. The race is scheduled for Saturday, April 14th.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved