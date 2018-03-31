Nick Fortes hits homer as #4 Ole Miss beats #5 Arkansas 5-4

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
#4 Ole Miss evened their SEC series with #5 Arkansas.
Nick Fortes hit a two-run homer, Parker Caracci notched his 5th save of the season as the Rebels beat the Razorbacks 5-4. The Jackson Prep alum struck out the side in the 9th to secure the victory.
Good bye baseball! ?? @nickfortes7 is ??.— Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 31, 2018
?? https://t.co/mN2HQEyU9R pic.twitter.com/ObjujJhKKn
Remember that one time @Parkercaracci struck out the side in the 9th to beat Arkansas? #FunTimes #RebsBSB ?? pic.twitter.com/vjKoWGi9zU— Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 31, 2018
The rubber match is Saturday at 1:30pm. The game can be seen online at ESPN3.com
