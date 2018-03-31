Nick Fortes hits homer as #4 Ole Miss beats #5 Arkansas 5-4 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Source: Ole Miss Sports

#4 Ole Miss evened their SEC series with #5 Arkansas.

Nick Fortes hit a two-run homer, Parker Caracci notched his 5th save of the season as the Rebels beat the Razorbacks 5-4. The Jackson Prep alum struck out the side in the 9th to secure the victory.

The rubber match is Saturday at 1:30pm. The game can be seen online at ESPN3.com

