Man shot and killed in west Jackson

Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot injuries.

Shortly before 11:00 a.m., Officers responded to the 3500 block of Fort Street for a shooting. Once there, they learned that a 31-year-old man had already been transported by private vehicle.

Officers were told that the victim and a second man were standing outside a residence talking. Minutes later, shots were heard and that second male fled the scene.

The victim was immediately rushed into surgery and later died from his injuries.

Further investigation has since revealed the identity of the alleged shooter. The suspect is 24-year-old, Traunta Moore. Moore is wanted for murder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). If your information leads to an arrest, it could be worth up to $2500.

