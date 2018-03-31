Nice weather draws huge crowds to Metro-area Easter egg hunts

Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.More >>
Millington parents are behind bars, accused of abusing their 9-year-old daughter after the girl was caught trying to steal food from her teacher.More >>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>
Officer Blane Salamoni, one of two officers on the scene of the shooting, was termination after a review by internal affairs.More >>
All lanes of I-26 West have reopened Spartanburg County Friday morning following multiple crashes, one of which was deadly.More >>
All lanes of I-26 West have reopened Spartanburg County Friday morning following multiple crashes, one of which was deadly.More >>
A Henrico church's Easter-inspired display raised a few eyebrows on Friday.More >>
A Henrico church's Easter-inspired display raised a few eyebrows on Friday.More >>