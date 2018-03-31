Nice weather draws huge crowds to Metro-area Easter egg hunts

Bunnies, eggs, and kids on sugar-highs could be found across the Metro today! Easter hopped up a bit early this year, but it really came on a perfect weekend.

The good weather and the promise of fun drew people from all over outside to get their egg-sercise in.

The egg hunt Joy Guillot normally goes to in Richland got rained out, so she and her two kids hatched a plan to come to Pearl instead.

"We just came out here to let the kids have some fun," said Guillot. "Because it's been raining so much, we haven't been able to make the Easter egg hunts."

Boy Scouts went out early in the morning and hid 5 thousand plastic eggs at the Pearl City Park.That's 2 thousand more than last year.

"It's really worth it all when you go out here and see all these children smiling, having a good time," said Pearl Mayor Jake Windham. "And I can attest to that because again, I have a two and a four year old."

They organized different courses so children of all ages could participate in a hunt perfect for their age level.

"Just a bunch of eggs and a bunch of candy! And we had fun, didn't we!" exclaimed Guillot, holding her two year old.

But, let's not forget, Easter isn't just about the bunnies and candy.

"We just tried to provide a relaxed atmosphere, it's like 'Come and have a good time," added Mayor Windham. "Also we wanted to emphasize the meaning of Easter, celebrating Jesus Christ."

All in all, it's safe to say it was an egg-ceptional day.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.