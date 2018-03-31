Women's Final Four: Mississippi State visits Tourney Town, prepares for national title game

Saturday was a serious day for Mississippi State but the Bulldogs got to have a little bit of fun. The Bulldogs practiced this morning, preparing for Sunday's national championship game.
MSU also got to see a whole bunch of fans. They visited Tourney Town at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
Bulldogs signing autographs for their fans this afternoon at Tourney Town! pic.twitter.com/tehbAgC8Mu— Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) March 31, 2018
Vic Schaefer's crew signed autographs and took too many pictures to count. The image that the maroon and white want to have Sunday is winning a national championship.
"We've not dodged talking about winning championships at Mississippi State, whether it's Southeastern Conference championships or winning a national championship," Schaefer said. "We've talked all year about unfinished business. But it's one thing to talk the talk; you've got to walk the walk. And I think these kids have walked it every day in practice, preparation for games, in games. And here we are again, we're in that game. We're in the last game. So I do think that our kids have been prepared for this moment."
Mississippi State faces Notre Dame Sunday at 5:00pm in the national championship game. The matchup will be televised on ESPN, streaming online at ESPN3.com.
MSU will have a watch party at Humphrey Coliseum. Doors open at 4:00pm.
Women's Final Four - National Championship
Columbus, Ohio (Nationwide Arena)
Sunday 5:00pm - Mississippi State (37-1) vs. Notre Dame (34-3)
