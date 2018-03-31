Cinderella ride ends for Loyola-Chicago

Michigan is moving on to the national championship game for the first time since 2013 after ending Loyola-Chicago's incredible run in the NCAA Tournament.

Moe Wagner had 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Wolverines, who overcame a 10-point deficit early in the second half to beat Loyola 69-57. Charles Matthews added 17 points.

The Ramblers, the No. 11 seed in the South Region, were in their first Final Four since 1963 - the year they were national champions.

Freshman center Cameron Krutwig had 17 points and Clayton Custer 15 for Loyola, which finished the season 32-6. That was a school record for wins.

The Wolverines (33-7) will play Villanova or Kansas - a pair of No. 1 seeds meeting in the other semifinal game Saturday night in the Alamodome - in the championship game Monday.

