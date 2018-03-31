Tyler Keenan hits 3-run HR as #4 Ole Miss beats #5 Arkansas - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Tyler Keenan hits 3-run HR as #4 Ole Miss beats #5 Arkansas

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Source: Ole Miss Sports

Over eleven thousand fans packed Swayze Field Saturday for a top 5 clash. A whole bunch of folks saw a whole bunch of runs.

Tyler Keenan hit a 3-run homer as #4 Ole Miss beat #5 Arkansas 11-10. Cole Zabowski also put one over the wall in the victory, he leads the Rebs with 7 HRs this season.

Parker Caracci notched a two-inning save to secure the victory. The Jackson Prep alum recorded three saves this week including the last two days.

Ole Miss improved to 25-4 this season, 6-3 in SEC play. The Rebels are now atop the West Division. They'll play Memphis at Autozone Park on Tuesday before traveling to Starkville for a series with Mississippi State.

