Tyler Keenan hits 3-run HR as #4 Ole Miss beats #5 Arkansas

Over eleven thousand fans packed Swayze Field Saturday for a top 5 clash. A whole bunch of folks saw a whole bunch of runs.
Tyler Keenan hit a 3-run homer as #4 Ole Miss beat #5 Arkansas 11-10. Cole Zabowski also put one over the wall in the victory, he leads the Rebs with 7 HRs this season.
Parker Caracci notched a two-inning save to secure the victory. The Jackson Prep alum recorded three saves this week including the last two days.
HIGHLIGHTS | Ole Miss defeats Arkansas 11 - 10 (03/31/18) #WAOM #FinsUpRebels pic.twitter.com/Af0x9PfbOZ— Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 31, 2018
Rebel fans were huge this week!— David Kellum (@RebVoice) April 1, 2018
?Tuesday USM?? 9,124
?Thursday ARK?? 9,619
?Friday ARK?? 10,648
?Saturday ARK?? 11,146
4??0??,5??3??7?? https://t.co/1KT4bprrIr
Ole Miss improved to 25-4 this season, 6-3 in SEC play. The Rebels are now atop the West Division. They'll play Memphis at Autozone Park on Tuesday before traveling to Starkville for a series with Mississippi State.
