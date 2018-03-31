Malik Newman has 21 points but Kansas falls to Villanova in Final Four

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
A Jackson native played well in his Final Four debut. Malik Newman had 21 points Saturday night for Kansas. The Callaway alum chipped in 8 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 assist. But Villanova's hot shooting torched the Jayhawks 95-79. The Wildcats shot 55 percent from the field and set a NCAA Tournament record with 18 three-pointers.
Newman with the perfect touch on his ?? roll! #FinalFour #kubball pic.twitter.com/H8cmjH22Tn— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 1, 2018
Hear from @KUHoops after its Final Four loss to @NovaMBB. #MarchMadness https://t.co/dNBtIy5cYH— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 1, 2018
Newman averaged 22 points per game in March, including two 30 point performances. He dropped 30 pts vs. Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament and 32 in the Elite Eight vs. Duke.
