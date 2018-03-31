Malik Newman has 21 points but Kansas falls to Villanova in Final Four

A Jackson native played well in his Final Four debut. Malik Newman had 21 points Saturday night for Kansas. The Callaway alum chipped in 8 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 assist. But Villanova's hot shooting torched the Jayhawks 95-79. The Wildcats shot 55 percent from the field and set a NCAA Tournament record with 18 three-pointers.

Newman averaged 22 points per game in March, including two 30 point performances. He dropped 30 pts vs. Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament and 32 in the Elite Eight vs. Duke.

