Metro-area racers don plastic butts for a good cause

It was all about butts and Guts at Flowood’s Liberty Park Saturday. The Butts and Guts 5k drew about 400 people to the park Saturday afternoon to raise awareness for colon cancer.

Doctors Reed Hogan and Mike Lorence began brainstorming for the event around this time last year.

“Around the country, these races are being staged to bring awareness to colon cancer,” said Dr. Hogan. “It’s the #2 killer, it kills more people than breast cancer.”

Organizers not only wanted to bring awareness to colon cancer but wanted to encourage participants to do early screenings.

“Unfortunately, Mississippi is in the top 10 of states who have the lowest colon cancer screening rates,” said Vonda Reeves, a gastroenterologist at G.I. Associates. “So, we’re trying to improve that. We are a state that has individuals that can’t afford nor can they have access to insurance like other people in certain categories. So, if you don’t have money, it’s very difficult to get screened for any type of illness and any type of cancer. So, hopefully, a portion of these funds will go towards paying for screenings for those individuals.”

Reeves said G.I. Associates is working with UMMC on a 70 by 2020 project, which pushes for 70% of Mississippians to be screened for colon cancer by 2020.

Jeremy Jungling was just 1 of 40 cancer survivors participating in Saturday’s race.

“Cancer brings all kinds of people together,” said Jungling. “It’s something we can all unite behind and fight and this one is really specific because you can really fight colon cancer with early screenings.”

Jungling has been cancer-free for about 5 years.

“As a survivor, I have something I call survivors responsibility,” added Jungling. “When I was diagnosed, I realized pretty quickly that I was probably going to live but I really felt like I had to do something. I had a responsibility to do what I could to influence and help people, to help themselves, and to get awareness out about cancer.”

