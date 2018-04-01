Court date set for man accused of shooting at Pearl police officer

A 24-year-old Jackson man has been arrested following an officer-involved shooting in Pearl Saturday night.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m.on I-20 east, near mile marker 50 (between Pearson Road and Airport Road).

Oscar Willie Leontez Curtis has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, brandishing a weapon, and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

Police received multiple calls about a pedestrian lying on the side of I-20 east near mile marker 50. The caller said the person was in the fetal position near the edge of the roadway.

An officer was responding to another call near the area and stopped to check on the welfare and safety of the subject.

When the officer arrived to the area, he accidentally passed the location of the pedestrian and quickly pulled to the side of the road and turned on his emergency blue lights before beginning to was back towards the person. The officer approached Curtis while wearing a uniform identifying himself as a police officer, carrying a flashlight, announcing himself as a police officer, with blue lights in the background.

As the officer approached Curtis, who was still lying on the ground, he pulled a gun, firing a round at the officer. The officer returned fire, hitting Curtis.

The officer was not hit or injured.

Pearl Fire and Rescue along with Pafford Ambulance personnel responded to the scene and evaluated the wound of the suspect. The shot was a non-fatal shot that still required medical attention.

The suspect was then transported to a local hospital where he was evaluated, treated, and subsequently released back into the custody of the Pearl Police Department and after being booked, was transported to Rankin County Jail.

Curtis’ preliminary court date will be set for April 3 at 8 a.m.

The officer involved with this incident has been placed on administrative leave, per policy, while the officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

