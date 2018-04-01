Pearl suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting

A Pearl Police Officer was involved in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night just before nine p.m.on I-20 east, near mile marker 50 (between Pearson Road and Airport Road).

The suspect, 24-year-old Oscar Willie Leontez Curtis of East Cohea Street in Jackson was charged with one count of assault on a law enforcement officer. Curtis was transported to the Rankin County Jail with bond to be set at a later date. The officer was not injured.

Due to the incident being an officer-involved shooting, no other details can be released at this time. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, as protocol, was notified of the incident and will be handling all investigations related to the incident in efforts to maintain the integrity of the case.

Pearl Police Department is working with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and will release more information in the case once it’s allowed.

