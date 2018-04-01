Body found in backyard of west Jackson home

Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man's body was found in the 100 block of Clinton Park Drive.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to find an unresponsive man lying in the backyard of a home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon further investigation, it appeared that the victim, 22-year-old Monterris Henry, had been at another location and was chased to Clinton Park Drive while being shot at.

There is no suspect information or motive known in this case.

Anyone with information that can aid Police is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). If your information leads to an arrest, it could be worth up to $2500.

