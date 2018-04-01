Body found in west Jackson home's backyard

Jackson Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a dead man was found in the 100 block of Clinton Park Drive. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., officers responded to find an unresponsive man lying in the backyard of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon further investigation, it appeared that the victim was at a secondary location prior to and was pursued to Clinton Park Drive while being shot at.

The 23-year-old victim’s identity is not yet being released pending family notification. There is no suspect information or motive known in this case.

Anyone with information that can aid Police is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). If your information leads to an arrest, it could be worth up to $2500.

