Arike Ogunbowale hits buzzer beater, Notre Dame beats Mississippi State in national championship game

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
For the 2nd straight season, Mississippi State women's basketball saw confetti fall in a national title game for all the heartbreaking reasons.

Arike Ogunbowale's three-pointer with 0.1 seconds remaining gave Notre Dame a 61-58 victory Sunday night.

The Bulldogs went on a 24-5 run spanning late in the 1st quarter to halftime. MSU led Notre Dame 30-17 at intermission. The Bulldogs stretched the lead to 15 but a Fighting Irish 18-1 run gave them the lead in the 4th quarter.

Both teams traded leads in the final frame before Ogunbowale's 2nd buzzer beater in as many games. Victoria Vivians led MSU with 21 points. Teaira McCowan recorded yet another double-double: 18 points, 17 rebounds.

Mississippi State finishes a historic season 37-2. The Bulldogs won their first SEC regular season championship and received their first #1 seed in program history.

