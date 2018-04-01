Mississippi State leads Notre Dame at the half in national championship game

This Easter Sunday features a school famous for Praise the Lord and Go Dawgs. Mississippi State women's basketball and Notre Dame are in progress in the National Championship.

The Bulldogs went on a 24-5 run spanning late in the 1st quarter to halftime. MSU leads Notre Dame 30-17 at intermission. Victoria Vivians has 14 points, Teaira McCowan has 9 points and 8 rebounds. The State defense held Notre Dame to 3 points in the 2nd quarter.

There are MSU parties in Starkville and of course in Columbus. More than a few maroon and white fans are at Humphrey Coliseum to watch the game. Vic Schaefer's crew had quite the Dawg Walk at the Marriott University Area hotel.

Mississippi State faces Notre Dame at 5pm on ESPN.



Tipoff is at 5:00pm. The game will be televised on ESPN, streaming online at ESPN3.com.

