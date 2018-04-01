Mississippi State leads Notre Dame at the half in national champ - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mississippi State leads Notre Dame at the half in national championship game

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
This Easter Sunday features a school famous for Praise the Lord and Go Dawgs. Mississippi State women's basketball and Notre Dame are in progress in the National Championship.

The Bulldogs went on a 24-5 run spanning late in the 1st quarter to halftime. MSU leads Notre Dame 30-17 at intermission. Victoria Vivians has 14 points, Teaira McCowan has 9 points and 8 rebounds. The State defense held Notre Dame to 3 points in the 2nd quarter.

There are MSU parties in Starkville and of course in Columbus. More than a few maroon and white fans are at Humphrey Coliseum to watch the game. Vic Schaefer's crew had quite the Dawg Walk at the Marriott University Area hotel.

Tipoff is at 5:00pm. The game will be televised on ESPN, streaming online at ESPN3.com.

