Jackson State swept by Florida Gulf Coast

Jackson State baseball had a stiff non-conference test this weekend. The Tigers faced a Florida Gulf Coast squad that's won the Atlantic Sun last season and reached NCAA Regionals.
The Eagles swept the Tigers Sunday with a 9-4 victory. Mark Watson struck out 9, Raul Hernandez had 3 RBI in a losing effort.
JSU is on a 4 game skid but remains atop the SWAC at 9-3. The Tigers will face South Alabama on Tuesday in Biloxi, then host Tougaloo Wednesday. JSU will play three with Alabama A&M starting Friday.
