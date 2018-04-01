Brandon Amphitheater Gates Open for Preview: "It's all great, probably the best one I've been to so far."

Excitement steadily builds as some future concert goers got their chance to get a sneak peak of the new Brandon Amphitheater at the Quarry. Take the first concert for example with Country Music Artist Chris Young, whose show sold out in 45 minutes, that's more than 7 thousands seats.

"We had 42 box seats and I think we've got somewhere around 30 requests for a box seat, so high demand for those," said Mayor Butch Lee. "It speaks to the need that Central Mississippi has for this."

When developers and city leaders were coming up with the design, Mayor Lee says they not only kept the patrons in mind, who can buy into a VIP area, but they went the extra mile for artists.



"The touring act needs the amenities to support themselves while they are out on the road because a lot of times when these folks wake up in the morning they don't know what state they are in, much less what city they are in," added Mayor Lee. "So we built something to accommodate their needs and make this a pleasurable stay for them, but we've also got the same for the patron."



Mayor Lee says while you may have to wait a little in line at the Box Office, Merchandise Stand or to get in the Amphitheater's gates, one place ladies won't have to wait too long in line is for is restrooms. That's because they added nearly 79 women's stalls for concertgoers.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.