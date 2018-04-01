Somber in Starkville: MSU fans react after loss in national title game

It's heartbreak at the Hump after the Mississippi State women's basketball team lost the national championship game. But they weren't alone in their pursuit of a trophy, the fans here were loud enough with those cowbells to be heard all the way in Ohio.

The watch party at The Hump is rocking right now and the game hasn't even started yet. pic.twitter.com/DOI8vtfegP — Nick Ducote (@NickDucoteWLBT) April 1, 2018

@HailStateWBK watch party is underway. Fans were waiting outside The Hump for over an hour before the doors open. This is going to be fun. @WLBT @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/wdvCzSkQNE — Nick Ducote (@NickDucoteWLBT) April 1, 2018

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Here's some moving pictures of the Dawg Walk in Columbus thanks to @RachRichlinski



Mississippi State faces Notre Dame at 5pm on ESPN.



More #HailState coverage here: https://t.co/GO11ErhKkj pic.twitter.com/LYqifjyN0R — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) April 1, 2018

"I thought we were going to take it the whole way this year," Blake Moore said. "Couldn't capitalize. We played it as good as we could have and I don't know, I don't know what else we could have done. Being a Mississippi State fan, you don't get comfortable winning not matter what the lead is. Football, baseball, basketball your never comfortable and we're always underdog, even if we're winning."

"It's crazy you know not just Mississippi State rallied around, but the whole state of Mississippi," added Alex Gomez. "You have the governor talking about us on twitter. You have all kinds of stuff that's so big for the city and for them to be in the limelight and to come this close. It's still an incredible achievement you know to be second, but obviously you want that natty more than anything."

"I'm heartbroken," Gavin Logazino said. "I've loved this team, I've supported them since I was born. It just stinks. I think we'll be back next year, I'll miss the seniors, but we have people that can step up and take their place and hopefully fill their shoes."

This kind of loss is salt in the wound for Bulldog fans, but they stood resilient even after Sunday's loss. They vocalized to not to be surprised if they make another championship run next season."

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.