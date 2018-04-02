Police: Man shot near gas station on Elton Road - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Police: Man shot near gas station on Elton Road

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
The shooting happened Monday morning near the Elton Coin Laundry. Initial reports are of a male suffering from a non life-threatening injury to the arm. Source: WLBT The shooting happened Monday morning near the Elton Coin Laundry. Initial reports are of a male suffering from a non life-threatening injury to the arm. Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are investigating a shooting on Elton Road.

The shooting happened Monday morning near the Elton Coin Laundry. Initial reports are of a male suffering from a non life-threatening injury to the arm.

No info on a suspect at this time. 

If you have any information call 601-960-1234.

