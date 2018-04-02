Police: Man shot near gas station on Elton Road

Updated: Monday, April 2 2018 5:01 AM EDT 2018-04-02 09:01:43 GMT (Source: Youtube) (Source: Youtube)
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.
More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.
More >> Updated: Friday, March 30 2018 12:20 PM EDT 2018-03-30 16:20:53 GMT Rhonda James (Source: WMC Action News 5) Rhonda James (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.
More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.
More >> Posted: Monday, April 2 2018 4:56 AM EDT 2018-04-02 08:56:01 GMT Updated: Monday, April 2 2018 4:56 AM EDT 2018-04-02 08:56:01 GMT The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day. (Source: Surveillance video/WDIV/CNN)
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.
More >>
The young woman and her attorney say the hospital is responsible because the attacker was a patient discharged from the hospital earlier that day.
More >> Posted: Monday, April 2 2018 12:38 AM EDT 2018-04-02 04:38:54 GMT Updated: Monday, April 2 2018 3:23 AM EDT 2018-04-02 07:23:23 GMT
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.
More >>
At least five family members died in the crash, including a married couple and three of their adopted children.
More >> Updated: Monday, April 2 2018 6:00 AM EDT 2018-04-02 10:00:09 GMT Dorian Harris (Source: Family of Victim)
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.
More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.
More >> Updated: Monday, April 2 2018 9:37 AM EDT 2018-04-02 13:37:28 GMT (Source: Little Caesars/Twitter screenshot)
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.
More >>
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.
More >> Posted: Sunday, April 1 2018 5:50 AM EDT 2018-04-01 09:50:49 GMT Updated: Sunday, April 1 2018 5:50 AM EDT 2018-04-01 09:50:49 GMT (Source: Family video/WPLG/CNN)
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.
More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.
More >> Posted: Monday, April 2 2018 10:39 AM EDT 2018-04-02 14:39:51 GMT Updated: Monday, April 2 2018 10:47 AM EDT 2018-04-02 14:47:59 GMT
Madikizel-Mandela at one time was place in solitary confinement for her anti-apartheid work.
More >>
Madikizel-Mandela at one time was place in solitary confinement for her anti-apartheid work.
More >> Posted: Monday, April 2 2018 5:33 AM EDT 2018-04-02 09:33:39 GMT Updated: Monday, April 2 2018 1:04 PM EDT 2018-04-02 17:04:12 GMT (AP Photo/Andy Wong). Imported nuts from the United States are displayed for sale at a supermarket in Beijing, Monday, April 2, 2018. China raised import duties on U.S. pork, fruit and other products Monday in an escalating tariff dispute with Presiden... China has raised import duties on a $3 billion list of U.S. pork, apples and other products in an escalating dispute with Washington over trade and industrial policy. More >> China has raised import duties on a $3 billion list of U.S. pork, apples and other products in an escalating dispute with Washington over trade and industrial policy. More >> Posted: Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 AM EDT 2018-04-02 13:16:50 GMT Updated: Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 AM EDT 2018-04-02 13:16:50 GMT Kayla Balodis went scorpion hunting to show her apartment complex management that there was a possible infestation. (Source: Kayla Balodis/KNXV/CNN)
In 30 minutes, Balodis and her husband caught 40 scorpions in her apartment complex.
More >>
In 30 minutes, Balodis and her husband caught 40 scorpions in her apartment complex.
More >>