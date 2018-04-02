Jackson police identify man wanted in Clifton St. homicide

The Hinds County coroner says information gathered from the scene and the body suggest the body had not been there all night, but they still aren't sure exactly how long. Source: WLBT

Jackson police identified the man who was killed on Clifton Street in Jackson Monday as 24-year-old Eric Hawkins.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Jedarius Raquan Robinson. Robinson is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs 190 lbs. He is wanted for murder.

Police say on Monday, an officer was responding to another call nearby, when a citizen ran up to him shouting that there was a body around the corner. Hawkins' body was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The officer said he had been in the area for awhile, and during that time he didn't hear any shots fired.

The Hinds County coroner says information gathered from the scene and the body suggest the body had not been there all night, but they still aren't sure exactly how long.

If you know the whereabouts of Robinson, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

The investigation is ongoing.

