Man killed in deadly Clifton Street shooting

JACKSON, MS

Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting on the 400 block Clifton Street.

Officials say a man was killed after being shot multiple times. Police found the victim after a citizen flagged them down and notified them of the shooting.

Police have not yet developed a motive or a suspect.

