Groundbreaking held for West County Line Road project

A reconstruction project will finally connect East County Line Road to West County Line Road in Jackson.

City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday at the construction site where West County Line Rd. ends at the C-N railroad tracks on State Street.

The project will realign the road and route traffic under the railroad tracks, which will be reconstructed and elevated with a new bridge.

It's being funded in part by a multimillion dollar TIGER grant the city received from the Department of Transportation.

The project is expected to be completed by 2019.

