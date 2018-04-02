Groundbreaking held for West County Line Road project

A reconstruction project will finally connect East County Line Road to West County Line Road in Jackson.
City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday at the construction site where West County Line Rd. ends at the C-N railroad tracks on State Street.
The project will realign the road and route traffic under the railroad tracks, which will be reconstructed and elevated with a new bridge.
It's being funded in part by a multimillion dollar TIGER grant the city received from the Department of Transportation.
The project is expected to be completed by 2019.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
