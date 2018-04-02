UPDATE: Multiple deaths confirmed in Utica 18 wheeler crash - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

UPDATE: Multiple deaths confirmed in Utica 18 wheeler crash

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
UTICA, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Multiple deaths have been confirmed after an 18 wheeler overturned in Utica. 

Highway 27 is blocked in both directions near the intersection of Highway 27 and Bear Creek Road. 

Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office confirmed the deaths. He did not say exactly how many. 

MDOT says the backup will last at least an hour and a half. 

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. 

