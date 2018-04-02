UPDATE: Coroner identifies 3 killed in Utica crash - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

UPDATE: Coroner identifies 3 killed in Utica crash

Multiple deaths confirmed in 18 wheeler crash in Utica. Source: WLBT
UTICA, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Three people are dead after a crash involving two 18 wheelers and two cars in Utica. 

They have been identified as 42-year-old Jose Arriaga, 37-year-old Lesley Arriaga, and 40-year-old Jeremy Sheperd all from Oak Grove Louisiana.

Highway 27 was blocked in both directions Monday near the intersection of Highway 27 and Bear Creek Road. 

According to Cpl. Eric Henry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, an MDOT road crew had traffic slowed down to pick up MDOT warning signs along Highway 27. 

A 18 wheeler that was traveling northbound, slammed on brakes to keep from rear ending a MDOT vehicle. 

A white Chevrolet Tahoe and a black Jeep Wrangler were traveling northbound behind the 18 wheeler. The Tahoe slammed on their brakes to avoid hitting the 18 wheeler, but was hit by the Wrangler. 

After the Jeep Wrangler hit the white Tahoe in the rear, the Tahoe hit the rear left trailer of the 18 wheeler that was traveling north. The Tahoe then spun around into the southbound lane of Highway 27 and was then hit in the driver side door by a log truck that was traveling southbound.

The log truck then ran off the road to the right and hit a tree. The Tahoe ran off the the road to the right and flipped. 

The driver of the log truck was transported to UMMC with injuries. The driver of the northbound 18 wheeler was not injured. The driver of the black Jeep was not injured.

The white Tahoe was occupied by three adults. All three were killed on scene. 

