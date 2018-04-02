Man dies after falling from cell tower in Utica

A man has died after he fell from a cell tower in Utica Monday morning.

According to Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, the call came into dispatch just before 10:00 a.m. Monday.

"The tower was being erected just off Highway 27 near Bear Creek Road in Utica," said Luke. "Investigators are working to determine the cause of the accident. We know that there were at least two other men were working with the victim when the accident occurred. No other injuries were reported."

The name and age of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart has been called to the scene.

We will update this as more information develops.

